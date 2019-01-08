JJ Redick will miss Tuesday night’s game against the Washington Wizards at the Wells Fargo Center with lower-back tightness.
Furkan Korkmaz will replace the shooting guard in the 76ers’ starting lineup. Two-way player Shake Milton will be in his second game of the day due to Redick’s absence.
The rookie guard finished with 33 points Tuesday morning in the Delaware Blue Coats’ 119-108 victory over Raptors 905 at Wells Fargo. The Blue Coats are the Sixers’ NBA-G-League affiliate.
Redick is averaging a career-best 18.3 points while shooting 37.8 percent on three-pointers. Meanwhile, Korkmaz is averaging 6.1 points in 15.5 minutes of action. He started the past two games in place of Jimmy Butler, who was sidelines with upper respiratory infection.
Korkmaz will join Ben Simmons, Wilson Chandler, Joel Embiid, and Butler in the starting lineup. The Sixers (26-14) look to extend their winning streak to four games. The Wizards are 16-24.
Milton has made nine appearances with the Sixers. He’s averaging 3.4 points and shooting 50 percent on three-pointers.