The 76ers are without two of their three starting frontcourt players for Saturday night’s game against the Dallas Mavericks at the Wells Fargo Center.
Swingman Jimmy Butler and power forward Wilson Chandler are both sidelined for the second straight game with upper-respiratory infections. Butler is averaging 18 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.8 steals in 21 games with the Sixers since being acquired in a trade from the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Meanwhile, Chandler is averaging 6.5 points and 4.8 rebounds. Swingman Furkan Korkmaz and power forward Jonah Bolden are expected to start in their places against the Mavericks. Korkmaz started for Butler, while Bolden started in place of Chandler in Wednesday’s victory against the Phoenix.