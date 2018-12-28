- Things are a lot easier for the Sixers when they are getting production from their bench. T.J. McConnell led the reserve unit with 10 points; Mike Muscala had eight points; Landry Shamet finished with seven points; and Furkan Korkmaz and Jonah Bolden each added four apiece to the final score. As Brett Brown said after the game, it’s nice to have offensive production, but the bench also stayed focused on defense, not letting the Jazz get back into the game, no matter who was on the court.