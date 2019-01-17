The Sixers scored 149 points Tuesday night and defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves by 42 points. So now’s as good a time as any for Joel Embiid, Jimmy Butler and the rest of the team to get some serious national exposure.
The Sixers will be featured on TNT, ABC, and ESPN 10 times over the next month, which features some tough games against three Eastern Conference foes — the Toronto Raptors, Indiana Pacers and Boston Celtics. The stretch also includes a nationally-televised match-up against the Golden State Warriors, and two games against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.
The tough stretch starts tonight, with the Sixers taking on the Pacers at the Bankers Life Fieldhouse in downtown Indianapolis. Kevin Harlan, in his 22nd season calling the NBA on TNT, will handle-play-by-play duties alongside former Pacers star Reggie Miller. Ros Gold-Onwude will handle sideline reporting duties.
When: Thursday, Jan. 17
Where: Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Ind.
Time: 7 p.m. tip-off
TV: TNT (Kevin Harlan, Reggie Miller, Ros Gold-Onwude)
Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic (Tom McGinnis)
Streaming: TNT app (requires cable authentication), SlingTV, FuboTV, YouTube TV, DirecTV Now, Hulu with Live TV (all require a subscription)
Harlan hasn’t called a Sixers game since they opened up the season against the Celtics, where the longtime announcer was dogged by fans over how he pronounced Dario Saric’s first name. Harlan revealed he was just going by the pronunciation in the Sixers media guide, which ultimately was updated to the correct pronunciation.
“No one wants to say these names more correctly than the announcer,” Harlan said during an appearance on 97.5 The Fanatic back in October. “I am just going off what the team and the kid want it to sound like.”
Since Saric is now with the Minnesota Timberwolves, Harlan won’t have to worry about pronouncing his name as he prepares to call back-to-back Sixers games — tonight’s match-up with the Pacers, and Monday’s game against the Houston Rockets and the red-hot MVP-candidate James Harden. If Harlan wasn’t busy enough, the longtime play-by-play announcer will also call Sunday’s NFC Championship Game between the Los Angeles Rams and the New Orleans Saints on Sunday for Westwood One, which can be heard locally on 94.1 WIP.
As a result, Harlan told the Inquirer and Daily News he’ll never be able to match the depth of knowledge about a team that’s offered by local beat reporters and announcers. But he also doesn’t see that as his job.
“I would like to think after a half of watching tonight’s game that anybody in the country who has not kept up on the Pacers or the Sixers has a pretty good handle on what the teams are doing, why they are where they are, and what their storylines have been,” Harlan said. “That really is my job.”
Harlan said he doesn’t spent much time before NBA games talking to players, though he said many recognize him more as the voice of the popular NBA 2K video game series than from watching games on television. But Harlan did say he has a soft spot for Sixers head coach Brett Brown.
“I just really admire him on many levels. I think he’s thoughtful. I think he’s got great introspection. I think he’s dialed in on all levels,” Harlan said. “I think he appreciates where he’s been and who he’s been, and I just can’t say that about every coach.”
The Sixers will also be featured twice on NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC, beginning Saturday afternoon, when they’ll take on Russell Westbrook and the Oklahoma City Thunder. Calling that game will be Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Hubie Brown, analyst Mark Jackson, and reporter Israel Gutierrez.
Here is the Sixers’ upcoming schedule:
Thursday, Jan. 17
7 p.m. – at Indianapolis Pacers (TNT)
Saturday, Jan. 19
3:30 p.m. – Oklahoma City Thunder (ABC)
Monday, Jan. 21
8 p.m. – Houston Rockets (TNT)
Wednesday, Jan. 23
8 p.m. – San Antonio Spurs (ESPN)
Saturday, Jan. 26
9 p.m. – at Denver Nuggets (NBC Sports Philadelphia)
Tuesday, Jan. 29
10:30 p.m. – at Los Angeles Lakers (TNT)
Thursday, Jan. 31
10:30 p.m. – at Golden State Warriors (TNT)
Saturday, Feb. 2
10 p.m. – at Sacramento Kings (NBC Sports Philadelphia)
Tuesday, Feb. 5
8 p.m. – Toronto Raptors (TNT)
Friday, Feb. 8
7 p.m. – Denver Nuggets (ESPN)
Sunday, Feb. 10
3:30 p.m. – Los Angeles Lakers (ABC)
Tuesday, Feb. 12
8 p.m. – Boston Celtics (TNT)