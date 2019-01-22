Wednesday’s game between the Sixers' NBA G league team the Delaware Blue Coats and the Memphis Hustle is already sold out, with 2,300 fans expected to get their first glimpse of the 161,000-square foot multi-sport facility located near Wilmington’s riverfront. The new complex will feature amenities that include free public WiFi, pop-up food options, and a small kid zone. There also is a VIP balcony overlooking the brand-new court that will be available to courtside ticket holders.