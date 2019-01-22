WILMINGTON, Del. — Dozens of workers spent Monday afternoon furiously attempting to finish work on the new 76ers Fieldhouse in time for the venue to host its first game.
Wednesday’s game between the Sixers' NBA G league team the Delaware Blue Coats and the Memphis Hustle is already sold out, with 2,300 fans expected to get their first glimpse of the 161,000-square foot multi-sport facility located near Wilmington’s riverfront. The new complex will feature amenities that include free public WiFi, pop-up food options, and a small kid zone. There also is a VIP balcony overlooking the brand-new court that will be available to courtside ticket holders.
With a price tag of roughly $30 million, the complex will also have two full-size soccer fields — one indoor, one outdoor. Both are currently under construction and are expected to be completed in March. A Nemours physical therapy and orthopedic clinic, as well as a Titus Sports Academy performance training center, also will be housed there.
The fieldhouse will also host concerts, with Maryland-based rockers O.A.R. scheduled to perform for the center’s first show on Feb. 16.
But visitors should map the directions to 401 Garasches Lane before their visit, as navigating into the complex’s main parking lot from Philadelphia requires a short trip through an industrial area, driving under U.S. 13, and past an auto repair shop. Parking will be $5.
Despite the small signs of construction that will be apparent to visitors on Wednesday, Alex Yoh, the team’s spokesman, said developers accomplished quite a feat getting the complex ready for Wednesday’s game, considering ground was broken only on Aug, 8.
“Five months ago we were sitting on a pile of dirt, so it’s been a sprint to finish,” said Yoh.
Here’s are some photos of the complex ahead of its grand opening: