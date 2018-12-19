Joel Embiid might be the most passionate player in the NBA and one of the best rim protector. Yet, he’s overmatched when defending guys like LaMarcus Aldridge, who can step out and bury jumpers. Reserve guard T.J. McConnell is as gritty as they come. He gives optimum effort and is committed to playing defense. But you can’t expect him to stop DeMar DeRozan from getting to the rim.