Harden had 37 points in what was his 20th consecutive game with at least 32 points. However, his three assists were 5.3 below his season average. This goes to the combined shooting of the Rockets' other two starting quards, Austin Rivers and Eric Gordon. They were 2-for-18 for eight points. Rivers failed to score and missed all five of his shots, including four three-pointers, in 26 minutes, 34 seconds of action. Gordon went 2-for-13 from the field en route to finishing with the eight points. As a team, the Rockets were held to 36 percent shooting and made only 11 of 42 three-pointers.