Dario Saric, Robert Covington, and Jerryd Bayless returned to the Wells Fargo Center for the first time since the Sixers traded them to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Jimmy Butler deal.
Nearly halfway through the first quarter, they played a tribute video for them.
The fans in attendance gave the trio a standing ovation.
Covington did not suit up for the game, battling a knee injury, but Saric got a standing ovation when he checked into the game for the first time roughly nine minutes into the first quarter.
The Sixers got Butler and injured center prospect Justin Patton in exchange for Saric, Covington, Bayless, and a 2022 second-round pick in November. Since then, the Sixers are 20-10, despite some difficulty with chemistry and on-court fit.