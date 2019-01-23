Philadelphia fans love a guy who puts it all on the line, and with a little more than three minutes left in the second quarter, Brewer did just that. Harden fell in the backcourt while Brewer was guarding him, and instead of continuing down the court, Brewer continued to guard Harden even as the Rockets star was sitting on the floor. Once Harden was up, he shoved Brewer, who did a great job of selling it to the officials.