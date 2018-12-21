The 76ers, though positioned in the top tier of the Eastern Conference, have yet to prove that they can hang with the NBA’s best. The next two games could be their best chance at a confidence boost.
The Raptors will be in Philadelphia on Saturday and the Sixers will be in Boston to face the Celtics on Christmas Day. From the outside, it would seem that the Sixers are slated for consecutive losses against teams that they have yet to beat this season, but some key injuries and rotation retooling could benefit the Sixers.
In the Sixers most recent matchup against the NBA-leading, 24-9 Toronto Raptors, the most glaring difference between the teams was Toronto’s depth. With multiple threats to throw at Ben Simmons, who was overwhelmed and unable to establish himself on the offensive end, and the tandem of Jonas Valanciunas and Serge Ibaka getting the better of Joel Embiid, the Raptors wore the Sixers down before pulling away late in the game.
On Saturday, the Raptors will not have the luxury of the depth that has carried them to this point. Valanciunas was ruled out on Dec. 20 for at least four weeks (left thumb surgery). Ibaka missed Wednesday’s game against the Pacers and his availability moving forward is questionable. Without the pair the Raptors have looked to Greg Monroe to fill in which will be a welcome matchup Embiid.
Additionally Toronto could be without Philadelphia-native Kyle Lowry on Saturday. Lowry has not played since Dec. 12 dealing with a thigh contusion that has also led to spasms. He’ll surely be wanting to return to the lineup to play in his hometown against one of the East’s contenders, but Toronto coach Nick Nurse told reporters this week that it seems unlikely that Lowry could return before Christmas.
Coming into Philly from Cleveland, on the second night of a back-to-back, the Raptors could be without three players who combined for 51 points in their Dec. 5 meeting in Toronto.
The Sixers haven’t won a regular season game against the Celtics since April 14, 2014, with the most recent loss in Boston on opening night of the 2018-19 season. That loss coming after the Celtics knocked the Sixers out of the playoffs has all left a bad taste in the Sixers mouth.
They’ll have a chance at redemption on Christmas Day in Boston where the Celtics could be without some major players.
A left knee injury has kept Al Horford sidelined since Dec. 8 and though he is progressing and reassessed every day, it’s looking less likely that the veteran will be playing on Tuesday. On top of missing Horford, the Celtics were dealt a blow early this week when Aron Baynes broke a finger and was ruled out for the next few weeks.
Sixers fans will no doubt breathe a sigh of relief not having to watch Baynes who seems to become an increasingly dangerous three-point threat when he plays against the Philadelphia squad.
On top of that, another Philly-native might be missing a matchup against the Sixers. Celtics forward Marcus Morris missed his second consecutive game on Friday night against the Bucks with right knee soreness. Morris was downgraded from questionable to out on Friday, leaving the door open that he could possibly return against the Sixers, but if he does it likely won’t be at full strength.
In addition to the injuries the Celtics are dealing with, they are still working through lineups and rotations trying to find the right balance. After a rocky start to the season they were able to string together a eight-game win streak before losing consecutive games on Dec. 15 against the Pistons and then on Dec. 19 against the lowly Phoenix Suns.
The Sixers will be heading into these two matchups as much health as they could hope for at this point in the season. If the young bench manages to get hot and the Sixers starting core are working together, the Sixers could finish out the holiday week with wins against two of the mightiest foes in the East.