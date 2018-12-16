But Ben Simmons’ star shined the brightest against the Cavaliers (7-23). The point guard recorded his third triple-double of the season (his first since Oct. 24 at Milwaukee) and 15th of his career with 22 points, 14 assists and 11 rebounds, one steal and zero turnovers. He graded out at plus-23. Simmons was dominant from the start, scoring 11 of the Sixers’ first 20 points.