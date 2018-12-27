Simmons and Embiid are different players, but their differences exist in an upside-down way. The score sheet says that Simmons is a point guard, but he makes his living almost exclusively in the paint, a place where the laws of geometry and physics suggest that there is room for only one. According to NBA.com, Simmons ranks 10th in the league at 12.6 points per game in the paint, with only one-dimensional big men ranked above him (such as Houston’s Clint Capela, the Lakers' JaVale McGee, and Cleveland’s Tristan Thompson). Embiid, meanwhile, is a big man with enough dimensions that the Sixers' optimal course of action is often to rely on him to create space. Yet, in pulling him and his defender away from the basket, they also limit what should be his most dominant characteristic. That is, he is simply bigger than any man who can conceivably guard him.