Everything that went down over the last five years was what Covington was thinking of. Being Hinkie’s diamond in the rough, being on a team that, by design, couldn’t win even when it tried. There were the losses, the hurt, the pain, the injuries that kept stars sidelined, the drama, the front-office turnover, all of the bizarre things that could only happen in Sixers land. Brown and Covington were there for it all.