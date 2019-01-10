The Sixers were a step slow in just about everything they did. They also struggled from the field, shooting 29.6 percent (8-for-27) on three-pointers. Even that number was a bit misleading. Furkan Korkmaz drained three three-pointers in the final 1 minute, 31 seconds with the final outcome all but decided. The Sixers also had 24 turnovers, with Embiid and Simmons committing seven apiece. And Philly was doomed by its bench. The Wizards had a 51-12 advantage in bench points.