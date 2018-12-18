The notion that the Sixers can simply coast to a top-four playoff seed is one that will be tested over this next month-and-a-half. That’s not to suggest that they should deviate from their approach of prioritizing the long term over the short. As we saw over the weekend, trades are complicated, and expediting them at this juncture can require the sacrifice of a valuable asset (Wizards, Kelly Oubre). At some point, though, the Sixers will need to entertain the thought of sacrificing some future potential value in exchange for a piece that could fortify their rotation for this looming stretch and maximize the likelihood that they enter the postseason with as much margin for error as possible. Like Trevor Ariza, any potential target would seem unlikely to factor significantly into the Sixers long-term plans. But could a player like the Bulls’ Justin Holiday or the Lakers’ Kentavious Caldwell-Pope make a significant impact on their rotation for the rest of this season? At this point, there would seem to be little doubt.