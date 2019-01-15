Corey Brewer is the newest 76er.
The team signed him to a 10-day contract on Tuesday after he competed in a workout with Jodie Meeks, Brandon Rush and Jamel Artis on Monday. The 6-foot-9 swingman will be available for Tuesday night’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Wells Fargo Center.
Brewer has played in the NBA for 11 seasons. The 32-year-old finished last season with the Oklahoma City Thunder after being waived by the Los Angeles Lakers on Feb. 28, 2018. He averaged 10.1 points in 18 games with 16 starts for the Thunder. He averaged 8.9 points in 783 career games.
The Timberwolves selected him with the seventh overall pick of the 2007 draft out of Florida. He also had stints with the Dallas Mavericks, Denver Nuggets and Houston Rockets.
A player can sign a maximum of two consecutive 10-day contracts with the same team before that squad must either sign him for the remainder of the season or release him.
In addition to Monday’s workout, the Sixers worked out G-League wings Josh Huestis of the Austin Spurs and Rashad Vaughn and D.J. Hogg of the Delaware Blue Coats. The Blue Coats are the Sixers G-League affiliate.