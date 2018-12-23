“All you have to do is look at what happens starting tonight,” Brett Brown said before the Sixers' 126-101 home win over the Toronto Raptors on Saturday. “As a team we have a gift exchange tomorrow and then we all fly the following day to play the Boston Celtics in the Boston Garden, and everybody gets our memories of playing them recently in playoffs and the first game on opening night. Then you hit the road with the team and we’re all together and then you jump into the road trip and you see who we’re playing over there.”