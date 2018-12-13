For the rest of this season, though, the Sixers' chief concern is getting themselves to a point where they are something better than spectators when someone like Dinwiddie is in the opposing back court. This is not a new concern, but Wednesday’s loss laid it as bare as it has been since Kemba Walker went off for 60 down in Charlotte a few weeks ago. There were plenty of mitigating circumstances this time around, starting with the absence of Jimmy Butler, who spent the night in a blazer and jeans while recovering from a groin strain that he suffered against the Pistons on Monday. Collectively, and from a long-term view, the Nets were not the most talented basketball team on the court at the Wells Fargo Center on Wednesday. But they also were not the team with Furkan Korkmaz, T.J. McConnell and Landry Shamet combining to play 84 of their 240 minutes. With Mike Muscala also sidelined, this due to a respiratory infection, Ben Simmons was forced to play bigger, and that further impacted the Sixers ability to contend with the Nets on the perimeter.