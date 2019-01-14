The 76ers will work out NBA G-League wing players Rashad Vaughn, DJ Hogg and Josh Huestis on Tuesday.
This come one day after team worked out Jodie Meeks, Brandon Rush, Corey Brewer and Jamel Artis. The Sixers have an open roster spot and are looking to adjust their roster via trades and in the buyout market.
Vaughn and Hogg play for the Sixers G-League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats. Meanwhile, Huestis plays for the San Antonio Spurs’ affiliate, the Austin Spurs. Vaughn and Huestis had brief stints in the NBA.
Huestis was selected 29th overall by the Oklahoma City Thunder in the 2014 draft. He spent most of his four seasons with the Thunder’s G-League squad, the Oklahoma City Blue. The 27-year-old has career averages of 2.5 points and 2.4 rebounds per game in 76 appearances and 10 starts in 14.1 minutes per game with the Thunder. Sixty-nine of those games and all of those starts came last season.
He signed with San Antonio on Oct. 9 before being waived two days later. After signing with Austin, Huestis, who recently recovered from a broken foot, is averaging 5.5 points in four games.
Vaughn was the 17th-overall pick by the Milwaukee Bucks during the 2015 draft. The Bucks traded the 22-year-old to the Brooklyn Nets on Feb. 5 of last season. Three days later, the Nets traded him to the New Orleans Pelicans, who waived him.
He ended up signing two 10-day contracts with the Orlando Magic last season.
The Dallas Mavericks signed him on Oct. 8 before waiving him three days later. The Blue Coats acquired him in a trade on Dec. 31 with the Mavericks’ G-League affiliate, the Texas Legends.
Vaughn is averaging 17 points in three games in Delaware. He has averages of 3.0 points and 1.1 rebounds in 139 career NBA games with eight starts.
Meanwhile, Hogg is averaging 8.7 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists with the Blue Coats after going undrafted by the NBA out of Texas A&M this summer.