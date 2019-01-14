Huestis was selected 29th overall by the Oklahoma City Thunder in the 2014 draft. He spent most of his four seasons with the Thunder’s G-League squad, the Oklahoma City Blue. The 27-year-old has career averages of 2.5 points and 2.4 rebounds per game in 76 appearances and 10 starts in 14.1 minutes per game with the Thunder. Sixty-nine of those games and all of those starts came last season.