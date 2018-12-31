PORTLAND, Ore. – The 76ers played without Joel Embiid for the second time this season. Unlike the first time, the all-star center’s presence was missed.
The Portland Trail Blazers manhandled his teammates, 129-95, Sunday night at the Moda Center. Embiid, who watched some of the game from the Sixers bench, was sidelined with left knee soreness.
The loss dropped the Sixers to 23-14 and marked their fifth-straight loss to the Blazers (21-16) here in Portland. The visitors had a bad mix of horrid offense and non-existent defense in their worst loss of the season.
They shot 35.4 percent from the field. Meanwhile, Portland made 59 percent of its field goals. On this night, the outcome was all but decided in the second quarter. The Blazers went into halftime up 70-41. The 41 points were the fewest the team has scored in a half this season. Portland went on to lead by as many as 43 points. The Sixers' 34-point setback was their widest margin of defeat this season.
Jimmy Butler struggled mightily, finishing with five points on 2-for-12 shooting. The four-time All-Star swingman missed his first seven shot attempts. His first made basket came on a driving floater with 4 minutes, 8 seconds left in the quarter pull the Sixers within 21 points (59-38).
JJ Redick had 11 points despite making just 3 of 11 shots. He missed five of his seven three-pointers. Ben Simmons had a team-high 19 points.
Portland’s CJ McCollum became the latest perimeter player to scorch the Sixers. The shooting guard led all scorers with 35 points in just 27:50 of action. Meanwhile, three-time all-star point guard Damian Lillard had 15 points, seven rebounds and five assists to go with seven turnovers.
Al-Farouq Aminu added 16 points and eight rebounds, while Jusuf Nurkic also took full advantage of Embiid’s absence.
The Blazers center had 14 points on 7-for-11 shooting to go with seven rebounds in 21:09.
Embiid also missed the Sixers' 117-111 road win against the Detroit Pistons on Dec. 7 in order to rest. Just like that night, Amir Johnson started in his place. On Sunday, Johnson was the lone starter on either team to see fourth-quarter action.
This time, Embiid’s absence came one day after he missed practice here at the University of Portland.
“We will figure out what’s going to happen tomorrow and move from there,” coach Brett Brown said. “It’s not anything that we’re concerned about.”
Brown said his being sidelined was a reaction to Embiid’s and the medical staff’s belief it would be best to sit out Sunday’s game.
This isn’t the first time Embiid’s left knee has bothered him.
He had surgery to repair a meniscus tear in the knee on March 24, 2017 in Los Angeles after being sidelined for nearly two months. The team announced on March 1 that he would miss the rest of the 2016-17 season.
On Sunday, the Sixers and Blazers combined to make their first eight shot attempts. The Sixers went 5-for-5 while the Blazers were 3-for-3.
The first miss came on Butler’s 27-foot, three-point attempt with 9:16 into the first quarter.
The Sixers went on to miss their next seven shot attempts before Simmons scored a layup with 4:50 left in the quarter. His basket pulled them within three points (19-16). The Blazers went on to take a 31-20 cushion after one quarter.
It was a quarter where the visitors couldn’t sustain their early shot making and were unable to make defensive stops. They made just eight of 21 shots in the quarter (38.1 percent) while the Blazer made 72.2 percent (13 of 18) of their shots.
Portland extended their lead to 29 points (70-41) with 1:05 left in the half. The Blazers took a 39-point cushion(106-67) into the fourth quarter.
Former Sixers Evan Turner and Nik Stauskas had eight and six points, respectively, for the Blazers.