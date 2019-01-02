LOS ANGELES — The 76ers got a much-needed victory against a team with a winning record.
They defeated the Los Angeles Clippers, 119-113, on Tuesday night here at the Staples Center in Joel Embiid’s return.
This game had its heated moments.
Jimmy Butler and Avery Bradley were both ejected after a shoving match with 7 minutes, 1 second remaining. That came after the two were physical with each other while battling for a rebound. Taking exception, Bradley turned around and shoved Butler, who shoved him back.
They had to be separated. Team security and Sixers assistant coach Monty Williams ran on the court to make sure things didn’t get out of hand. Butler and Bradley were kicked out of the game after officials reviewed video of the incident.
This came after Embiid and Patrick Beverley had to be separated after the Clipper point guard fouled Embiid 9:32 left to play. They received technical fouls on the play.
But Embiid and Ben Simmons helped the Sixers avoid a total meltdown.
The Clippers went on a 10-0 run to close the gap to 110-105 with 3:34 to play. Embiid responded with four points to give the Sixers a 114-108 lead with 1:21 left. But the Clippers pulled within four points, 117-113, on Tobias Harris' dunk with 15 seconds left.
Simmons responded with a dunk following a timeout. Then the point guard then blocked Lou Williams' three-point attempt on the ensuing possession with 10 seconds left. Embiid grabbed the rebound to seal the game.
The victory improved the Sixers to 22-14. It also marked just their fifth victory in 14 games against teams currently with winning records. They swept this season’s two meetings with the Clippers (21-16). Their other three victories came against the Raptors, Pacers and Grizzlies.
Embiid had a big hand in Tuesday’s domination after missing Sunday’s 129-95 road loss to the Portland Trail Blazers with knee soreness. The all-star center finished with 28 points, 19 rebounds, three assists and three blocks. This marked his NBA-leading 32nd double-double. Fifteen of Embiid’s points came in the first quarter on 5-for-8 shooting.
Simmons had 14 points, nine rebounds and eight assists to go with his block.
However, Embiid and Simmons got in each other’s way during a play with 9:19 left third quarter. As Embiid grabbed the rebound, he was pushed in the back and into the direction of Simmons. Simmons, who was also going for the rebound, elbowed Embiid in the face. The center fell to the ground and was noticeably heated while walking to the bench. He yelled something about a rebound.
The Sixers were a completely different team in the first half from their previous game.
The outcome on Sunday was all but decided in the second quarter. The Blazers went into halftime up, 70-41. The 41 points were the fewest the Sixers have scored in a half this season. Portland went on to lead by as many as 43 points.
Then on Tuesday, Philly led 76-58 at intermission. The 76 points were a season-high for the Sixers in the first half. Their previous high was 72 against the Clippers back on Nov. 1 at Wells Fargo Center.