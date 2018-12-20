There’s an economic element to that thinking, of course. The NBA has more wing players than it does big men, and that advantage of supply generally means that it is easier for a general manager like Elton Brand to acquire one at a reasonable price in the middle of the season. That said, the Sixers' rim protection behind Embiid has been suspect enough to create a relatively expansive pool of candidates capable of improving it. Asked to evaluate the performance of his backup bigs, Brown offered a grade of C-plus, a mark that speaks for itself when you factor in the unrelenting positivity of the proctor in question. In recent weeks, the coach has moved away from Amir Johnson as Embiid’s primary backup, choosing to utilize Mike Muscala in that role despite his acknowledgment that the former Hawks center is more suited to a role as a stretch-four.