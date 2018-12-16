CLEVELAND – Jimmy Butler will play in Sunday afternoon’s game against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Quicken Loans Arena.
The 76ers swingman has been sidelined the past two games with a strained groin.
Butler suffered the injury in a 116-102 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Dec. 10. The four-time All-Star left the game with 2 minutes, 20 seconds left in the first quarter and didn’t return. He had four rebounds and two assists in 9:40 of action. He failed to score while missing all three of his shots. Tuesday’s MRI revealed no structural damage.
Butler is averaging 20.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists and a league third-best 2.09 steals per game.
The Sixers lost their two games without Butler. They suffered a 127-124 setback to the Brooklyn Nets at the Wells Fargo Center on Wednesday. Then on Friday, they lost 113-101 to the Indiana Pacers at home.
On Sunday, they will try to avenge a 121-112 home loss to the Cavaliers back on Nov. 23. That loss and the setbacks to the Nets and Pacers are the Sixers only home losses of the season.
They will face the San Antonio Spurs in Texas on Monday night.