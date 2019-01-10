WASHINGTON – This 76ers had hoped this current stretch will be a confidence builder, and it still can be despite Wednesday’s 123-106 loss here in the second of five apparently winnable games before the schedule gets grueling.
The Sixers defeated the Wizards, 132-115, on Tuesday night in the first of a home-and-home back-to-back with Washington, which now is 17-25. On Friday, the Sixers will host the Atlanta Hawks, who were 12-28 going into Wednesday’s games. Then the Sixers travel to the New York Knicks (10-31) on Sunday before entertaining the Minnesota Timberwolves (20-21).
The stretch, coach Brett Brown said before Wednesday’s loss, is “our opportunity to play better defense, to get wins under our belt, to get a respectful cockiness, a mojo, a swagger, a belief that we can take then into royalty, elite in the league.”
That’s because the Sixers (now 27-15) could take their share of lumps during a 12-game stretch from Jan. 17 to Feb. 12.
The Sacramento Kings are the only opponent during that stretch without a winning record. And they were 20-21 going into Wednesday. Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Lakers (22-19), Indiana (27-13), Oklahoma City (25-15), Houston (23-16), San Antonio (24-17), Denver (27-12), Golden State (27-14), Toronto (31-12), and Boston (24-15) were all at least seven games above .500.
“All those games are national-TV games [so] it’s the elite of the NBA,” Brown said. “So I want to take this next period of time, respectfully, building our defense, preserving and growing our team chemistry, and winning along the way before we get to that period.”
The Sixers will play at Indiana on Jan. 17. Then they’ll have a three-game homestand against the Thunder (Jan. 19), the Rockets (Jan. 21) and the Spurs (Jan. 23).
The Sixers will follow that up with a four-game road trip against the Nuggets (Jan. 26), the Lakers (Jan. 29), the Warriors (Jan. 31) and Kings (Feb. 2). And they’ll finish the grueling stretch with home games against the Raptors (Feb. 5), Nuggets (Feb. 8), Lakers (Feb. 10), and Celtics (Feb. 12) before traveling to the Knicks (Feb. 13).
In the current five-game stretch, Brown said, the Sixers have "to absorb maybe some things and just get ourselves hardened through our defense.”