The Sixers defeated the Wizards, 132-115, on Tuesday night in the first of a home-and-home back-to-back with Washington, which now is 17-25. On Friday, the Sixers will host the Atlanta Hawks, who were 12-28 going into Wednesday’s games. Then the Sixers travel to the New York Knicks (10-31) on Sunday before entertaining the Minnesota Timberwolves (20-21).