Brett Brown famously divides the NBA season into thirds — from the start of the season to Christmas, from Christmas to the All-Star break, and from the All-Star break to the end of the regular season. Leading up to the end of this first third of the season, the Sixers have been stretched thin, allowing for Brown to look at his team with an even more critical eye.
“You feel the pain of where you just wish that we were better,” Brown said Wednesday. “There’s stuff that I can control and have to do better as a coach, stuff that the roster rears its head and says we might need some help here. Through that vision line I can feel our pain, I can feel the areas that we need help with the most.”
When the Jimmy Butler trade was completed the Sixers were left with an available roster spot that still remains empty and with the absence of Zhaire Smith and Markelle Fultz, the Sixers most pressing issue has been made clear to Brown.
When asked what kind of player he would like to see fill the vacant roster spot, Brown immediately said he’d choose defense over everything.
“A perimeter defensive player interests me the most,” he said. “If you box me in I’d give you that answer.”
Given the ability to choose a more versatile player Brown added that he would prefer a player that can play perimeter defense while being able to effectively guard the pick-and-roll and close-outs, both areas that have been problems for the Sixers thus far.
With the team’s lack of depth, a lot of defensive responsibility has been thrust onto the shoulders of Furkan Korkmaz and Landry Shamet, at times to the detriment of the Sixers. Opposing teams have targeted the two inexperienced guards and taken advantage of matchups they feel they can exploit.
“When I judge the team, you’re reminded of the positives of the starting group,” Brown said. “We’re always mindful of how do we improve the second group and what can I do to help them.”
>> READ MORE: What’s going wrong with the Sixers' defense?
But defensive growth of young players is not something that can be sped up, so when the Sixers look at where they it has to be taken in context of the players that are available to them. That notion is not lost on the Sixers and they know they’ll need more in order to compete in the postseason.
“This team is still fluid and we get completely what we’re going to need to have available to us when it gets to the playoffs,” Brown said.
Though we’re close the Christmas, Brown is hesitant to give a full evaluation of his team. One of the reasons is that following Wednesday’s game against the Knicks, the next opponents are the East-leading Toronto Raptors on Saturday and the Boston Celtics on Christmas Day.
“I feel like I can make far more a candid assessment when Christmas comes because the body of work will be ample enough to accurately give descriptions of offense or defense,” Brown said.