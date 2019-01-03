The 2019 NBA All-Star Game seems destined to have a heavy Philadelphia influence.
Three 76ers are in the top 10 in the first round of fan voting, which was released Thursday afternoon.
Joel Embiid is in third place and Jimmy Butler is in fourth in the Eastern Conference frontcourt voting. Ben Simmons is fourth among Eastern Conference guards.
This doesn’t mean all three are definitely in -- fan voting counts for only 50 percent of what will determine the 2019 All-Stars. Current NBA players get 25 percent of the vote, and a media panel gets the other 25 percent. The numbers are combined, and each conference will have three frontcourt players and two guards named as All-Star starters for this year’s game, which will take place Feb. 17 in Charlotte.
Leading the Eastern Conference in overall votes is Minnesota’s Giannis Antetokounmpo, with 991,561 votes. Leading the Western Conference is LeBron James (are you surprised?) with 1,083,363.
The top vote-getters from each conference will become captains for the All-Star draft.
If these results stand, James and Antetokounmpo would have a chance to pick their teams, regardless of conference, out of the pool of starters and reserves determined by the fan/media/player composite number.
At this juncture, James is far and away the top vote-getter in the Western Conference. Golden State’s Steph Curry has the second-most votes with 793,111 (he’s leading the guards), followed by Minnesota’s Derrick Rose (698,086, second in guards) and Dallas' Luka Doncic (679,839, second in frontcourt).
But in the East, it’s still up for grabs. Boston’s Kyrie Irving -- first among the guards -- is trailing Antetokounmpo by a little more than 80,000 votes.
Voting for the All-Star game began Dec. 25 and will close Jan. 21. The captains and starters will be announced on Jan. 24, but a date hasn’t been set for the draft, which will be televised for the first time.