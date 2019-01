Fans account for 50 percent of the vote to determine the 10 starters for the NBA All-Star Game, scheduled for Feb. 17 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C. A selected media panel and current NBA players will each account for 25 percent of the vote. The voters must pick two guards and three frontcourt players from each conference on their ballets. Voting concludes at 11:59 p..m. on Jan. 21.