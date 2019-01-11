Following the 1985-86 season, the Sixers traded the 13-time all-star (12 NBA and once in the ABA) to the Washington Bullets. He went on to have stints with the Atlanta Hawks and Milwaukee Bucks before returning to the Sixers in August 1993 to mentor 7-foot-6 center Shawn Bradley. He played in 55 games during the 1993-94 season as Bradley’s backup before concluding his career the following season with the San Antonio Spurs.