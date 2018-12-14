This story has been updated.
The trade market for Markelle Fultz could be heating up.
A source confirmed that the Pistons have shown interest in the second-year guard and are “doing their due diligence.”
The news comes roughly three weeks after The Athletic reported that “a source with knowledge of Fultz’s thinking” said he wanted to be traded.
But Raymond Brothers, Fultz's agent, denied on ESPN that his client expressed an interest in leaving Philadelphia.
“I have given no indication to Elton Brand or anyone else that Markelle would prefer to be traded,” Brothers said. “My focus is to get Markelle healthy. End of the story.”
Nonetheless, Fultz has been out “indefinitely” since early December with Thoracic Outlet Syndrome. The injury, Fultz’s camp argues, is causing his unorthodox shooting form.
The 20-year-old is averaging 8.2 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists this season. He’s shooting 41.9 percent from the field and 28.6 on three-pointers. But Fultz’s season has been a tumultuous one, losing his starting spot when the Sixers traded for Jimmy Butler.
The Detroit News and SB Nation previously reported on the Pistons' interest in Fultz.