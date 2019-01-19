Markelle Fultz is back with the 76ers.
The first-overall pick of the 2017 draft attended Saturday afternoon’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at the Wells Fargo Center. Fultz took a red-eye flight from Los Angeles Friday night to be with the Sixers and continue his rehabilitation at the team’s practice facility in Camden.
There is no timetable for his return.
Fultz had been working out with former Los Angeles Lakers physical therapist Judy Seto in Los Angeles since his agent, Raymond Brothers, announced on Dec. 4 that he was diagnosed with Thoracic Outlet Syndrome.
Seto is attending a conference on the West Coast. There was thought that she would travel here work with Fultz at the Sixers’ facility afterward. Then after a transitional period, Fultz would work with the Sixers staff. However, the next step has not been determined at this time.
He has missed 28 consecutive games since last playing on Nov. 19. The first-overall pick of the 2017 has already missed 93 games, dating back to last season.
Fultz is averaging 7.7 points while shooting 26.7 percent on three-pointers in 33 career games. All 15 of his starts came this season.