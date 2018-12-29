PORTLAND, Ore. – Joel Embiid is listed as questionable for Sunday night’s game against the Portland Trail Blazers with left knee soreness.
The 76ers center missed practice Saturday here at the University of Portland. Mike Muscala is expected to start against the Blazers if Embiid is unable to go.
“I just learned about it this morning,” coach Brett Brown said of the knee soreness. “He seems in good spirits. I don’t think anybody is too concerned. I think it’s precautionary.”
Brown said the soreness isn’t tied to any particular moment in the victory Thursday over the Utah Jazz. The All-Star finished that game with 23 points, 15 rebounds, and 5 blocked shots in 32 minutes, 33 seconds of action.
This isn’t the first time Embiid’s left knee has bothered him.
He had surgery to repair a meniscus tear in the knee on March 24, 2017 in Los Angeles after being sidelined sidelined for nearly two months. The team announced on March 1 that he would miss the rest of the 2016-17 season.
He experienced some knee soreness before that surgery.
The 24-year-old is tied for seventh in the NBA in scoring at 26.5 points per game. He’s also third in rebounding (13.3) and ninth in blocks (1.9).
In the past, the Sixers expected Embiid to say he’s available to play while listed as questionable. This case is different.
“Historically, I would probably say I don’t know,” Brown said, “because he has shown instances where he wakes up and feels better. This one I don’t. I really don’t.”