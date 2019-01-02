Normally it’s Joel Embiid who does the trolling. But following the Sixers' 119-113 win over the Clippers in Los Angeles Tuesday night, it was Embiid who was put on the spot by actor and comedian Jeff Garlin
Garlin is best known for playing Larry David’s agent in HBO’s Curb Your Enthusiasm and Murray Goldberg in ABC’s Philadelphia-loving sitcom The Goldbergs. But Tuesday night, Garlin identified himself as a reporter from Pirates of the Caribbean Magazine (which does exist) and asked a confused Embiid which of the big-budget pirate films the Sixers phenom enjoyed the most.
“Which is your favorite Pirates of the Caribbean movie? The first? Second? Third? The ride?” Garlin asked.
“I don’t know,” a confused Embiid responded before the scrum of reporters broke out in laughter.
Garlin, a Chicago native, is a sports junkie who has become a fan of many Los Angeles teams since making it big in Hollywood. Last month, Garlin spent some time in the FOX Sports West hockey booth calling part of a match-up between the LA Kings and the Vegas Golden Knights, in which he didn’t hold back his feelings about the NHL’s newest franchise.
“I hate the Golden Knights. I hate them as a Kings fan, but I hate them more as a Chicago Cubs fan,” Garlin said. “How dare a team their first year in the league go to the championship … Who are they? I don’t like them!”
On Sunday, the Eagles will be in Chicago to take on the Bears in the first round of the NFL playoffs. Garlin plays a diehard Eagles fan on television, but in real life he’s a Bears season-ticket holder who is high on Chicago due to the in-season addition of defensive linemen Khalil Mack.
But that doesn’t mean Garlin is ruling out the Eagles’ chances.
“Almost everybody can win the Super Bowl. Even the Eagles,” Garlin said on The Rich Eisen Show at the end of December. “Would you be shocked if [the Eagles] made it to the Super Bowl? I wouldn’t.”