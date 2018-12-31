PORTLAND, Ore. – Joel Embiid will miss Sunday night’s game against the Portland Trail Blazers with left knee soreness.
This comes one day after the 76ers center missed practice here at the University of Portland. Amir Johnson will start in his place.
“It’s not going to happen tonight," coach Brett Brown said. “We will figure out what’s going to happen tomorrow and move from there.
“It’s not anything that we’re concerned about.”
He said the team is just reacting to Embiid’s and the medical staff’s thoughts that it would be best to sit out out Sunday’s game.
Brown said the soreness isn’t tied to any particular moment in the victory Thursday over the Utah Jazz. The All-Star finished that game with 23 points, 15 rebounds, and 5 blocked shots in 32 minutes, 33 seconds of action.
This isn’t the first time Embiid’s left knee has bothered him.
He had surgery to repair a meniscus tear in the knee on March 24, 2017 in Los Angeles after being sidelined for nearly two months. The team announced on March 1 that he would miss the rest of the 2016-17 season.
The 24-year-old is tied for seventh in the NBA in scoring at 26.5 points per game. He’s also third in rebounding (13.3) and ninth in blocks (1.9).
This marks the second game that he’ll miss this season. He sat out the Sixers' 117-111 road victory against the Detroit Pistons to rest. Johnson started in his place that game.