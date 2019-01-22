They are 2-1 through three contests of their 12-game stretch against teams with winning records. They will host the San Antonio Spurs at 8 p.m. Wednesday. The Spurs routed the Sixers, 123-96, on Dec. 17 in San Antonio. Embiid had one of his worst performances of the season that night, making just 6 of 17 shots. However, he did manage to finish with 13 points, 11 rebounds and five assists, with four turnovers.