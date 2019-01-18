- Redick received a lot of praise for making 6 of 9 three-pointers en route to scoring 20 points. However, Sixers reserves Mike Muscala, Jonah Bolden and Landry Shamet showed just how competitive the Sixers can be if the trio also knocks down three-pointers. Muscala, Bolden and Shamet combined to make 7 of 10 threes in the victory.