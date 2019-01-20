Should the Sixers get by the first round, it would also be tough for them to advance by winning a playoff series against the Bucks, Raptors or Celtics without home-court advantage. Their best bet would be to face the Pacers in that scenario. The Sixers have won two of three games against the Pacers this season, with both wins coming in Indiana. The fourth and final game of the season series will be March 30 at the Wells Fargo Center. They are a half-game behind the Pacers for third place after Saturday’s loss.