NEW YORK – The 76ers' All-Stars, Jimmy Butler and Joel Embiid, are both listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.
Butler has a rib contusion, while Embiid has right ankle soreness that sidelined him in Friday’s 123-121 home loss to the Atlanta Hawks.
Embiid is averaging 26.9 points. 13.5 rebounds and 1.9 blocks per game. Meanwhile, Butler is averaging 18.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.3 rebounds and 1.9 steals in 24 games with the Sixers.
The Sixers (27-16) are looking to snap a two-game skid. Meanwhile, the Knicks (10-32) have lost three straight games.