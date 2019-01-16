Keith Pompey and Michael Lee talk about Jimmy Butler’s performance in Tuesday’s 149-107 victory over his former team, the Minnesota Timberwolves, in the latest Locked on Sixers podcast. The Timberwolves' effort explains why Butler forced a trade out of Minnesota. Pompey and Lee also say Joel Embiid needs to be mentioned more as an NBA MVP candidate. They also talk about the upcoming schedule and Markelle Fultz.