"As I get closer and closer to the end point. I’m not there yet but as I get closer I think about it more and more. And part of me recognizes the sort of equity I have in the basketball world, " said Redick.Redick acknowledged that because of his dedication to basketball he hasn’t been afforded the time to explore other outlets outside of basketball. The 34-year-old says he is an intellectual and has also thought of doing something completely unique and unrelated to basketball.