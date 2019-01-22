Corey Brewer, the 32-year-old journeyman who joined the 76ers last week, signed a 10-day contract that guaranteed him a chance to appear in just a handful of games.
“I got to prove myself,” he said on Jan. 15.
After Monday night’s win, it’s safe to say he’s done that.
Brewer started in place of Jimmy Butler. who was out with a sore wrist. It was just his second game this season -- he played eight minutes in his debut with the Sixers last Tuesday -- and his 33 minutes were the most action he’s seen since the playoffs last year, when Brewer was starting for the Thunder.
His first task as a Sixers starter? Guard James Harden.
Harden ended up scoring 37 points, but maybe he was held below 50 thanks to the impressive -- and a little hilarious -- defense from Corey Brewer.
Watch:
Brewer didn’t let up on the Rockets star, no matter where Harden was on the court -- even if that meant he was on the ground.
Keith Pompey’s takeaway from the Sixers' 121-93 win over the visiting Rockets was that Brewer brings “the energy and effort the Sixers need.” There’s no denying that.
Fans, of course, loved the aggressive defense -- they were even chanting Brewer’s name at the Wells Fargo Center.
Harden had this to say about Brewer: “He’s annoying, man. He’s on a 10-day, so he’s fighting for his career. He did an unbelievable job of being active and bringing the extras to the game.”