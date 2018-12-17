Joel Embiid finished with a game-high 24 points to go with nine rebounds and a block against the Cavs (7-23). That gives him 806 points, 402 rebounds and 56 blocks in the first 30 games of the season. Embiid becomes the first NBA player to produce those numbers in the first 30 games since Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal did it during the 1999-2000 season with the Los Angeles Lakers. Embiid and Hall of Famer Wilt Chamberlain are the only Sixers to have at least 806 points and 402 rebounds. Chamberlain did it during the 1965-66 season. Blocked shots weren’t an official stat when Chamberlain played.