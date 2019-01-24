Of course, if Schoening was going to be a homer, how exactly would that sound? This is a son of a Bonn bread delivery man, later a bartender at Hastings in Southwest. Schoening has made a point of getting to at least one Phillies game for 54 straight seasons, and can tell you about keeping the book and the clock at the 6-foot-5-and-under league at McCreesh Playground, where his brother ran the rec center and Hank Nichols and Joey Crawford reffed and Fran O’Hanlon and Jim Crawford and others took their turns on the court.