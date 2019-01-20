The goal for the Sixers is to take the tough loss to the Thunder and use it to get better. After a film session on Sunday, and reviewing late-game situations — who is taking the final shot, what to do with five, four, three, or two seconds on the clock, the need for urgency to get the ball in at the end of a game with no timeouts, whether or not to go for the win or force overtime — the Sixers will have no choice but to come away with a more well-rounded plan should they end up in a similar scenario down the road.