The moon will start to pass directly between the earth and sun late Sunday night, eventually entering a total eclipse that will make the lunar surface look rusty red, or what’s called a Super Blood Moon.
And this astronomical event is completely safe to watch. No special glasses needed, unlike the last total eclipse of the sun visible in North America in August 2017.
“When the moon goes total eclipse, it gets a burnt orange, or reddish, depending on a number of factors,” said Paul Oswald, president of the South Jersey Astronomy Club. “It’s a little bit different each time. But it’s pretty cool.”
Further, it will be a supermoon, meaning the moon’s orbit will bring it as close to the Earth as possible. So, the event melds two, somewhat rare astronomical phenomena into one.
The total eclipse will last from about 11:40 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 20, to 12:45 a.m. Monday, Jan. 21, making it perfect for night owls. However, if you fall asleep, you’ll have to wait until May 26, 2021 for the next total lunar eclipse visible in North America. That’s why many eclipse fans are planning their viewing carefully.
Oswald’s group will gather in an event open to the public at Belleplain State Forest in Woodbine, N.J., which is over an hour’s drive for Philadelphians, but, because it is so remote, also a prime place for viewing.
Already, more than 1,400 have expressed interest in the South Jersey Astronomy Club’s viewing event at Belleplain, though bitter cold, or precipitation would discourage all but the hardy.
“I don’t want to sound pessimistic, but it is January,” Oswald said. The club will post on Facebook or its website closer to the event whether it will be canceled due to weather.
Other groups are also hosting viewing parties, including the Bucks-Mont Astronomical Association viewing at Northampton Municipal Park at 281 Hatboro Road in Churchville.
The eclipse will be visible in Philadelphia, though it may not be as vivid due to city lights or obstructions. You don’t have to see the eclipse with an astronomy group, but they usually have experts and amateurs on hand to answer questions and offer viewers glimpses through telescopes.
A lunar eclipse only occurs when the moon -- which is 2,160 miles in diameter -- is full and aligned directly between the earth and sun.
Just before midnight Sunday, the moon will start to pass through the earth’s shadow. The outer shadow is known as the penumbral zone, which blocks part of the sun’s rays from reaching the moon. Later, the inner shadow, or umbral, enters a zone that blocks all direct sunlight from reaching the moon.
If the earth had no atmosphere, the moon would simply appear black.
“Because the earth has an atmosphere, sunlight going through the atmosphere bends to refract a little bit,” said Oswald, 64, a longtime amateur astronomer.
That light will give the moon a reddish color, hence the term blood moon. The exact color will depend on various things that can alter the clarity of the atmosphere, such as volcanic activity, storms, fires or even pollution. But, once the moon is fully in eclipse, surrounding stars should pop.
When a lunar eclipse occurs, those living on the “night” side of earth see it. About a third of eclipses are only penumbral, and hard to detect. Another third are partial. The final third are total and often not viewable on one portion of the earth or another.
Of course, whether it’s visible depends on the weather. Heavy or partial cloud cover will obscure the eclipse.
The partial and full stages last more than five hours, according to a NASA chart. However, the full core of the eclipse will last about an hour.
So prime viewing, beginning in the umbral phase, will run from 10:34 p.m. Sunday to about 1:51 a.m. Monday.
But the real total eclipse will last from about 11:41 p.m. to 12:43 a.m. Peak occurs at 12:12 a.m., according to NASA.