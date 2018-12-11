An Ancient Forest Threatened by Sea-Level Rise

Some of the ancient blackgum trees in a forest near the Delaware Bay in Cumberland County, N.J., have thrived for more than 400 years, but a modern risk — sea-level rise from climate change — is threatening their survival. Some scientists predict that global warming may cause the bay may rise by a foot by 2050, which would inundate most of the Glades Wildlife Refuge.

Use the slider to compare the current Delaware Bay shoreline with how it could be affected by sea-level rise.

SOURCES: Natural Lands Trust; Rutgers University

JOHN DUCHNESKIE / Staff Artist