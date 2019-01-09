When Becky Núñez bought her three-bedroom home on Lombard Street in Center City, two clear features attracted her to the property.
“The biggest draw was gated two-car parking in Rittenhouse Square, in addition to two outdoor spaces — including million-dollar views from the roof deck,” she said.
The 2,060-square-foot home required some renovations after Núñez made settlement in spring 2016. Outside, she removed invasive bamboo and diseased cypress trees and power-washed features including the patio, carport and walkways. Inside, she made aesthetic upgrades such as painting the crown molding and wainscoting and replacing interior doors.
One project stands out for Núñez: “We refinished every floating stair by stripping the multitude of layers of gross carpeting,” she said. “Then my wonderful contractor took each step to his workroom — sanded, refinished, then replaced each.”
Her favorite part of the home still relates to the property’s outdoor access. “We love the first-floor space out to the outdoor space,” she said.
The open living room boasts hardwood floors and a 12-foot-wide sliding glass door to the slate patio and fountain.
The third-floor master suite also offers sliding glass door access to a rooftop terrace with skyline views.
Núñez expects new buyers to be attracted to the neighborhood and to the private parking, just as she was.
“The location cannot be beat,” she said. “Walkability is huge.”
The home is listed with Mike McCann at BHHS Fox & Roach for $1,250,000.