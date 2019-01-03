Meanwhile, things have been equally unclear regarding jobs and wages. The unemployment rate is at a 49-year low of 3.7 percent, yet more than 60 percent of Americans recently said they did not receive a pay raise at their current job or get a better-paying job in the last 12 months. That all comes as job creation has slowed, and optimism among manufacturers — a critical voter base for President Donald Trump — has slipped. Ask Trump about the jobs numbers, however, and he will tell you they are doing fine. (And on Wednesday, he said last month’s stock-market downturn was caused by a “little glitch.”)