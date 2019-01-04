If the houses’ famous owners ever held fancy parties — and it’s a good bet they did — the conversation would have certainly centered on the state of retail in Philadelphia. Mastbaum was married to the daughter of the family that founded Lit Bros. department store at Eighth and Market. His two sisters were married to Gimbels, whose store was then located kitty-corner from Lit. The Snellenburgs owned an immense, Renaissance-style retail emporium a few blocks east, at 11th and Market. Mastbaum was responsible for building the biggest and most lavish movie palace in Philadelphia. He made so much money he assembled the collection that forms Philadelphia’s Rodin Museum.