in U.S.

The history of Philadelphia’s tall buildings starts with the spire at Christ Church, which was the tallest structure in North America

for 56 years. City Hall remains the tallest masonry building in the world, and set the unofficial height limit for the city for much

of the 20th century. One Liberty Place smashed that

“gentleman’s agreement” and ushered in

a new era of tall buildings, now topped by

Comcast Technology Center. It is the first

Philadelphia building to top 1,000 feet,

and is currently the 10th-tallest

in the country.