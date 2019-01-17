The real estate industry is, in some ways, similar. Buying a home is the largest purchase many people make and something that is generally too complex to be handled without help. As a result, though the industry has experienced a few disruptor success stories — the real estate databases Zillow and Trulia are less than 15 years old, for example — it also has been littered with start-up failures. Consumers looking to buy or sell a home have consistently had to return to the status quo: hiring a real estate agent to help them.